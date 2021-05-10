Nearly $70M in COVID recovery funds coming to tri-county region

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - New York state is getting $65.1 billion in federal relief through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the program’s launch as well as details on the ways funds can be used.
State, county, city, territorial and Tribal governments will be able to access the money to help their communities recover from the COVID pandemic.
Here’s a list of area governments and the funds they will be able to access:
- Jefferson County - $21.3 million
- City of Watertown - $22.3 million
- St. Lawrence County - $20.9 million
- Lewis County - $5.1 million
See the full list of funds for New York counties here.
For the list of cities, click here.
Recipients may use Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to:
- Support public health expenditures, by funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff;
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector;
- Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic;
- Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors; and,
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.
Governments may not use the funds to directly or indirectly offset a reduction in net tax revenue due to a change in law from March 3, 2021 through the last day of the fiscal year in which the funds provided have been spent.
They also can’t use the money to make a deposit to a pension fund.
Click here for more specific details on what the money can and cannot be used for.
More than $350 billion in funds are going to governments across the nation under this program.
