Patricia Joan Gorman Connelly DeVeau, 82, of Ellisburg

Patricia was born in Brentwood, Long Island, July 7, 1938, a daughter to Florence and Samuel Gorman. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School then went on to Johnson and Wales Business School in Providence, RI. Following graduation she moved to Florida where she met and married Robert T. Connelly, who predeceased her. Patricia worked at Florida Power and Light Co., moving to the North Country in 1967. Patricia married the love of her life, John DeVeau, in 1977. She graduated from JCC in 1983 with an AAS Degree of Secretarial Science. She started her career with the NYSDOC at Watertown, retiring from Cape Vincent in 1999 as Senior Stenographer Typist. Following retirement, Pat and John traveled extensively with their 5th wheel camper throughout the US.