Patricia Joan Gorman Connelly DeVeau, 82, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia Joan Gorman Connelly DeVeau, 82, So. Main St. Ellisburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home, Saturday, May 8th.
Patricia is survived by her four children, Steven J. Connelly, Natural Bridge, Kimberly Mulcahy, Fulton, Mark (Sandra) Connelly, Felts Mills, Michael Connelly, Ellisburg, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband John and three stepchildren, Paul, Edith, and Judy.
Patricia was born in Brentwood, Long Island, July 7, 1938, a daughter to Florence and Samuel Gorman. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School then went on to Johnson and Wales Business School in Providence, RI. Following graduation she moved to Florida where she met and married Robert T. Connelly, who predeceased her. Patricia worked at Florida Power and Light Co., moving to the North Country in 1967. Patricia married the love of her life, John DeVeau, in 1977. She graduated from JCC in 1983 with an AAS Degree of Secretarial Science. She started her career with the NYSDOC at Watertown, retiring from Cape Vincent in 1999 as Senior Stenographer Typist. Following retirement, Pat and John traveled extensively with their 5th wheel camper throughout the US.
Pat was very determined and never let anything hold her back in life and in learning. She was adventurous, traveling and sailing around Lake Ontario with her husband. She loved camping at Southwicks, gardening, taking photographs, and reading. She was happiest when spending time with family and her beloved dog Bella. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. She had many talents, including quilting, sewing, and knitting. She was strong, determined, and compassionate. She will be forever missed.
Pat was involved in many of the clubs, including the Order of Eastern Stars Bethany Chapter of Black River, Past Matron of the Belleville-Eudora Chapter #136 Order of the Eastern Star, the Ellisburg Fire Department Ladies Auxillary, and retired military travel club (SMART).
The funeral will be 11 am Friday, May 14th, 2021 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Pastor Mark Strader officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, May13th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ellisburg Volunteer Fire Department in Patricia’s name.
