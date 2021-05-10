Raymond A. (Joe) Kilbourn, 68, of West Carthage

Raymond was born on February 25, 1953 in Carthage, the son of the late Charles and Freida (Burr) Kilbourn. He was a 1972 graduate of Carthage Central School. He served two years in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. His employment included Braman’s MFG, AMF and Kraft both in Lowville and he eventually became a nursing assistant working at Samaritan Medical Center and Keep Home and Carthage Area Hospital where he retired due to a disability in 2013. He married the former Mary L. Edick and she predeceased him on June 4, 2019.