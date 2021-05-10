Region sees 116 new COVID cases since Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Since their last COVID-19 reports on Friday, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Monday that they have had another 116 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported one new death 62 new infections since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,857 cases of the virus.
Seven people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 85.
Officials said 6,569 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 34 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,277 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There is 1 person hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 83 cases are active and 7,098 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 20 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,254.
The death toll remains at 30.
Five people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,147 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
