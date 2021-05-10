Robert B. Horbacz, of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert B. Horbacz, he was a wonderful husband and father. He was the kind of father who did everything for his children. He was always there for them. he was a generous man. He had a great sense of humor. he enjoyed gardening. He enjoyed watching and collecting movies. He enjoyed winemaking. He was a very patriotic man who loved his country and fought for it in his tour served in the US Navy in 1967 for one and a half years. When he returned home he met the love of his life who became his wife of 49 years, he said he fell in love with her at first sight. Her name was Sheryl, she gave him 3 beautiful daughters. He was a corrections officer in NY State and retired after 25 years of service.