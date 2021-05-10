Robert B. Horbacz, of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert B. Horbacz, he was a wonderful husband and father. He was the kind of father who did everything for his children. He was always there for them. he was a generous man. He had a great sense of humor. he enjoyed gardening. He enjoyed watching and collecting movies. He enjoyed winemaking. He was a very patriotic man who loved his country and fought for it in his tour served in the US Navy in 1967 for one and a half years. When he returned home he met the love of his life who became his wife of 49 years, he said he fell in love with her at first sight. Her name was Sheryl, she gave him 3 beautiful daughters. He was a corrections officer in NY State and retired after 25 years of service.
His beloved wife Sheryl passed away in 2019.
He is survived by his three daughters, Barbara McCleary, Cindy Boyce, and Diane Pena and his grandchildren, Jesse McCleary, Mia Pena, Jose Miguel Pena, and Danielle Flippi. He is also survived by his brother John Horbacz.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 NYS Route 37, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc, Watertown, NY.
Calling hours will be on Friday May 14th from 6-8 PM at Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., 404 Sherman St, Watertown, NY. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday May 15th at 1 PM in North Watertown Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com
