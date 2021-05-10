Slight chance of morning rain, gradual clearing late afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another cool day, but it will be even chillier on Tuesday.
There’s a very small chance of rain Monday morning. Skies will gradually clear late in the afternoon and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds
It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be mainly dry. It will also be breezy and chilly. Highs will only be in the upper 40s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Wednesday.
Thursday will be sunny with highs around 60.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.