Some SUNY students balk at Cuomo’s plans for mandatory COVID shots at college

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says ‘no excuses.’ He intends to require COVID-19 shots for all SUNY students. But some think the governor’s approach might not be the best.
Cuomo laid down the law for students at the State University of New York on Monday.
“You must have a vaccine to come back in September,” he said.
But not all SUNY students think mandating COVID-19 vaccines is the best idea – even some who already have gone in for the vaccine.
“I think a lot of students probably wouldn’t like the idea just because people are trying to force them to do it. I think if you just let it happen, it will happen over time,” said Logan Chasey, SUNY Potsdam student:
“I don’t feel it should necessarily be imposed on people either. I understand why they might try to, but I understand why people might not want to, too,” said Connor Decker, SUNY Potsdam student.
Monday was the first SUNY campus administrators heard about the mandate. SUNY Potsdam said 78 percent of students report receiving at least one dose of vaccine.
SUNY Canton offered this statement: “SUNY Canton is committed to protecting its students and the community and supports student vaccinations.”
The governor also encouraged private colleges to mandate the shots. Clarkson University said it had nothing to announce in regards to that on Monday.
St. Lawrence University said it was considering options for a safe return, including testing and vaccinating students.
Students have been dealing with all kinds of COVID-19 restrictions for more than a year. So the sense is, they just want this all to be over.
It has been made easier for students locally because there is a state mass vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam. In recent weeks, much of its clientele has been students.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.