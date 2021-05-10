SUNY & CUNY students may need to be vaccinated to attend in person this fall

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - College students will likely need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can attend New York’s public universities in person in the fall.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that it affects all State University of New York and City University of New York students and depends on the status of vaccines by the fall semester.
The governor also said he is encouraging private universities to do the same.
Vaccinations can only be mandated if the federal government makes its approval of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines permanent.
Right now, all three are operating under emergency use authorizations and, Cuomo said, it’s not legal to mandate vaccinations that are not fully authorized.
The governor said permanent authorizations are likely by the time colleges resume classes in the fall.
Part of the idea is to encourage vaccinations among younger New Yorkers, who are lagging behind the overall population.
The governor said less than a quarter of those 16 to 23 years old have been vaccinated.
That compares to the nearly 50 percent of the overall population who are now fully vaccinated. Just over 60 percent have had at least one shot.
