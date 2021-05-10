Traffic advisories: Route 11 milling & Watertown bridge inspection

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A pair of state DOT projects could slow traffic down in two Jefferson County areas.
Milling is scheduled for a section of U.S. Route 11 in the towns of LeRay and Philadelphia. It’s to prepare for paving later.
Work will begin near the intersection Rockbrook Road in the town of LeRay and will continue to near the Philadelphia village limits.
The milling begins Monday and is expected to end on Friday, May 21. That’s when paving is schedule to start. That shoud end on Thursday, May 27.
Drivers can expect lane closings and delays.
Also starting Monday, crews will inspect the State Route 12F bridge over Interstate 81 in the city of Watertown.
Lanes will be closed intermittently while the inspection is underway.
Work is expected to start at 9 a.m. and end around 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.