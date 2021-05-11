Amanda Elaine Perry, 30, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Amanda Elaine Perry, born February 19th 1991, was tragically killed in a car accident on May 7th 2021. She leaves behind her mother Alison E. Perry, father Kevin L. Kern, and four siblings: David (age 31), Nathan (age 26), Grace (age 21), and Abigail (age 19), who she loved dearly.
Additional family includes: her biological father Dan Hink, his wife Bridget, and their two sons, DJ and Josh. Her maternal grandparents, Roy and Elaine Perry and paternal grandmother Virginia Kern, and numerous extended family members including, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Amanda was loved deeply by her friends and family and was so kind to everyone she met. She was a friend, a daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and so much more. She will be missed by so many but never forgotten. As Heaven called home a beautiful soul, the world lost one. She was the sweetest and most caring person you could ever meet and always put others first. I have nothing but kind words about this beautiful woman. Amanda was kind, smart, loving, caring, and the most selfless person you could meet. She made sure everyone around her was happy and always smiling; she made bad days good again just with a smile and hug. She will forever be loved by everyone who met her. She brought happiness to everyone around her with just her presence. Amanda loved all types of music, loved playing games with friends and family, and watching the sunset on the beach. She also enjoyed road trips with friends and goofing around. Her favorite TV show was F.R.I.E.N.D.S which she loved to quote all the time. She had a fun and outgoing personality that will be missed by so many. Amanda was an amazing photographer who knew how to capture every special moment and make it beautiful and truly amazing. She graduated from the Hallmark Institute of Photography in Turners Falls, MA in 2010. She was a nanny to over 75 children in St. Lawrence County. She was known as “Miss Amanda” and will be truly missed by the children and families she cared for, as they loved her like a sister and friend. Amanda loved the Lord and was a beautiful woman of faith. Hearing all the wonderful stories about Amanda, from everyone that knew her, is a testimony of how loved and cared for she was, and shows that she was a true woman of God.
If you wish to donate to help the family with expenses, please use these sources:
Venmo: Nathan-Kern-33
CashApp: NAK94
Visitation service will be from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday 5/14/2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 75 East Main Street, Canton, NY 13617
Celebration of Life service will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, 5/15/2021 at the Knapp Station Community Church, 3035 County Route 47, Norwood, NY 13668
You are welcome to send flowers or plants to either location. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangement for Amanda Elaine Perry are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.