Amanda Elaine Perry, 30, of Gouverneur

Amanda was loved deeply by her friends and family and was so kind to everyone she met. She was a friend, a daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and so much more. She will be missed by so many but never forgotten. As Heaven called home a beautiful soul, the world lost one. She was the sweetest and most caring person you could ever meet and always put others first. I have nothing but kind words about this beautiful woman. Amanda was kind, smart, loving, caring, and the most selfless person you could meet. She made sure everyone around her was happy and always smiling; she made bad days good again just with a smile and hug. She will forever be loved by everyone who met her. She brought happiness to everyone around her with just her presence. Amanda loved all types of music, loved playing games with friends and family, and watching the sunset on the beach. She also enjoyed road trips with friends and goofing around. Her favorite TV show was F.R.I.E.N.D.S which she loved to quote all the time. She had a fun and outgoing personality that will be missed by so many. Amanda was an amazing photographer who knew how to capture every special moment and make it beautiful and truly amazing. She graduated from the Hallmark Institute of Photography in Turners Falls, MA in 2010. She was a nanny to over 75 children in St. Lawrence County. She was known as “Miss Amanda” and will be truly missed by the children and families she cared for, as they loved her like a sister and friend. Amanda loved the Lord and was a beautiful woman of faith. Hearing all the wonderful stories about Amanda, from everyone that knew her, is a testimony of how loved and cared for she was, and shows that she was a true woman of God.