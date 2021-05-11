Arts All-Star: Alethea McIlrath

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alethea McIlrath is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
The Alexandria Central performer has been heavily involved in musical theater since the fifth grade.
She plans to go to Jefferson Community College. Her goal is to become a receptionist for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, “because they’ve done so much for me.”
She was treated there for a form of leukemia when she was a child. Her science skills aren’t top notch, so she thinks this is the best way to show her appreciation.
She is part of the cast of the upcoming fantastic production of Alexandria Bay’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. Check out the Craig’s To Do List article here (where you can also buy tickets).
Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.
