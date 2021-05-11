Clarkson University holding in-person graduation ceremonies

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University will do an in-person commencement this week and weekend.
The college says 750 graduates will walk the stage at Cheel Arena.
Due to state guidance on capacity requirements, and to allow each student the option to bring two guests, multiple ceremonies are scheduled for Thursday, May 13 and Saturday, May 15.
All ceremonies will have video options for remote guests.
The weekend also will be marked by the commissioning of United States Army and Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) cadets on Friday, May 14.
In addition, the class of 2020 will have a commencement ceremony May 22 to recognize 949 graduates who had their original ceremony canceled last year due to COVID.
The ceremony will recognize the May 2020, August 2019 and December 2019 graduates.
For more information about the commencement ceremonies, click here.
