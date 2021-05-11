David C. Milburn, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - David C. Milburn passed away with his loving family by his side Sunday May 9, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Calling Hours will be on Sunday May 16, 2021 at the New Testament Church in Massena from 5pm- 8pm. A funeral will be held on Monday May 17, 2021 at 1pm from the New Testament Church face coverings and social guidelines will be in place for calling hours and the funeral services. Funeral arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home of Massena.