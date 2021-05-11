David C. Milburn, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - David C. Milburn passed away with his loving family by his side Sunday May 9, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Calling Hours will be on Sunday May 16, 2021 at the New Testament Church in Massena from 5pm- 8pm. A funeral will be held on Monday May 17, 2021 at 1pm from the New Testament Church face coverings and social guidelines will be in place for calling hours and the funeral services. Funeral arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home of Massena.
David was born on April 24, 1977 in Rochester New York to Clair and Angelia (Young) Milburn. David did earn an associate degree from the Finger Lakes Community College and accept a position with the U.S. Border Patrol which he served for twenty one year’s becoming a supervising agent. On August 25, 2001 he would marry Jennifer Lloyd in Rochester New York.
Friends who got to know David knew he had a great sense of humor and would keep friends, co- workers and family members on their toes with his pranks as well as having a quick joke. He also enjoyed cars and spending time with his family.
David is survived by his wife Jennifer and their three children Shelby, Samantha and Christopher of Madrid New York. His mother Angelia of Rochester. Two brothers C. Michael Milburn and his wife Patti of Spencerport NY, and Andrew Milburn of Essex Junction Vermont. A sister Christine Gephart and her husband Jeffery of Leroy NY. As well as many nieces and nephews. David is predeceased by his father Clair Milburn.
For anyone wishing to send floral arrangements in memory of David please have them sent to the Funeral Home. Donations can be made in Dave’s honor to the American Cancer Society as well. Friends and family may leave online condolences and share stories of David at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
