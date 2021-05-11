Edwards man dead after crashing vehicle into creek

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Edwards man is dead after a crash in Hermon Sunday morning in which his vehicle ended up upside down in a creek.
State police say 42-year-old Ryan Wood was driving south on County Route 21 at around 7:30 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road, struck a guide rail, went down an embankment, hit a large rock, and rolled into Elm Creek.
The vehicle was on its roof and in about four feet of water when Hermon Rescue personnel arrived and found Wood’s body inside the vehicle.
An autopsy is pending at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.