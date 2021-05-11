GOP’s Rob Astorino announces 2nd run for NY governor, plans Watertown visit

FILE — In this Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, then New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino gives his concession speech during his election night rally, in White Plains, N.Y. Astorino said Tuesday, May 11, 2021, he'll run for governor in 2022 in what would be his second bid to unseat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (Source: John Minchillo)