Highlights & scores: Lady Cyclones lacrosse & NAC diamond action

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ lacrosse team is undefeated so far this season.
There’s a talented group of seniors making its mark on the Lady Cyclones.
The Lady Cyclones are 4-0 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier League.
Senior leadership has been a key. Eleven of the 20 players are 12th graders.
Watertown will have an opportunity for postseason play this season. A change of class will test the Lady Cyclones.
Watch the video to hear from coach Anthony Hazard and players Megan Millard and Sarah Kilburn
NAC softball: St. Lawrence Central vs. OFA
St. Lawrence Central hosted Ogdensburg in Northern Athletic Conference softball Monday.
In the third inning, the Larries up 6-2 when a passed ball moves OFA runners up to second and third.
Abby Raven then loops a fly ball to left that drops in, a pair of runs cross, cutting the lead to 6-4.
Larries pitcher Riley Doaust induces and fields a pop-up to get out of a bases-loaded jam.
St. Lawrence Central adds to its lead when Hannah Agens drills the ball over the right fielder and comes all the way around for a solo home run.
But OFA rallies for 7 runs in the final inning to beat St. Lawrence Central 11-8.
NAC baseball: Massena vs. Norwood Norfolk
Massena was at Norwood-Norfolk for NAC baseball action.
In the top of the first, Massena’s Brennin Snyder skies a sacrifice fly to right field. Chris Paige tags and scores, making it 1-0 Red Raiders.
Zach Monacelli singles to left. Flyers’ relay is up the line, but pitcher Bobby Voss dives to put the tag on Tom McGregor coming to the plate, to keep the score 1-0.
In the bottom of the first, Voss hits a high infield chop, the play to first allows the run to score, tying the game 1-1.
In the second, Mason Phillips goes up the middle, plating David Dubray, 2-1 Massena.
McGregor nubs the ball to the infield, Gavin Phillips bare-hands at third base. Mike Hewey handles the bouncing throw to first for the third out.
However, Massena blew the game open with 8 runs in the sixth and 5 more in the seventh to beat the Flyers 15-3.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Beaver River 8. Thousand Islands 0
Lyme 1, Copenhagen 0
Belleville Henderson 34, Alexandria 4
Lowville 10, General Brown 1
South Jefferson 7, Carthage 3
Indian River 17, Watertown 2
Lisbon 20, Hermon-DeKalb 2
Massena 15, Norwood-Norfolk 3
Heuvelton 17, Madrid-Waddington 7
Brushton-Moira 12, Tupper Lake 2
High school softball
General Brown 15, Lowville 3
South Jefferson 19, Carthage 6
Thousand Islands 9, Beaver River 3
Lyme 18, Copenhagen 1
Alexandria 7, Belleville Henderson 5
Sackets Harbor 9, LaFargeville 1
Canton 11, Gouverneur 0
Colton-Pierrepont 13, Chateaugay 9
Edward-Knox 12, Harrisville 5
Hermon-DeKalb 14, Lisbon 11
Massena 14, Potsdam 6
Malone 17, Salmon River 1
OFA 11, St. Lawrence Central 8
Brushton-Moira 23, Tupper Lake 4
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Canton 14, Massena 6
Salmon River 17, Plattsburgh 3
St. Lawrence Central 15, OFA 3
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Clinton 13, Immaculate Heart 12
Canton 15, OFA 3
Salmon River 18, Saranac-Lake Placid 5
High school golf
Lyme 7, Immaculate Heart 0
Alexandria 6.5, LaFargeville .5
Salmon River 248, Clifton-Fine 289
Malone 254, Potsdam 284
OFA 237, Madrid-Waddington 306
Canton 228, Tupper Lake 289
