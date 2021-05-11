JCC looking to get students to live on campus again

Note: the website address in the graphic in the video is incorrect. The correct address is below.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s residence hall has been operating at limited capacity for the past year because of the pandemic.
Resident director Matt Gorman says he hopes to have a new beginning in the fall by getting students living back on campus
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
He also said the college hopes to get athletics back in full swing again, too.
Students who live on campus have easy access to computers labs, the library, the fitness center, and nature trails.
Another incentive: New York state students who apply for on-campus housing by July 15 will get a $3,000 discount.
You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/reslife. You can also call 315-755-0411 or email reslife@sunyjefferson.edu.
