JCC student uses class project to seek donations for foster children

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Jefferson Community College student is using her class project to help children in the area.
Laura Guldin is a human services major and was told she could do anything she wanted for a capstone project to finish out the year.
She decided to create a donation drive for the children in foster care in Jefferson County.
Guldin is hoping to collect new clothing and hygiene products to give to the county Department of Social Services and the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.
She says foster children are already going through a hard time in their life, and many of them don’t come into their new home with the basic things they need.
“When you first get a child into your home, it’s already going to be a stressful situation and everybody’s going to be overwhelmed, so this is in hopes to make it an easier situation for both the children and the foster parents when bringing a new child into care,” said Guldin.
Guldin will be accepting donations in front of the Jules Center at JCC Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 2 p.m.
