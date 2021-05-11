EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jean P. Walts, 86, formerly of Evans Mills, passed away, Monday, May 10, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born on September 11, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of Carl and Alice Shepherd Peltzer. She was a graduate of Croton-Harmon High School, Croton-on-Hudson, NY and attended St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing, Ogdensburg, NY.
On September 18, 1953, she married Alonzo C. Walts, Jr., at the Theresa Presbyterian Church, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Albert J. Stoddard, officiating. Alonzo passed away February 3, 2017.
The couple purchased the family farm from his parents and continued operation until the late 1990′s.
Jean was a member of the Pamelia Fire Dept. Ladies Auxilary for many years.
She enjoyed reading, camping, refinishing antiques and collecting bottles.
Survivors include a son and his companion, Clinton A. Walts and Martha, Evans Mills, NY and a son, Earl Walts, Watertown, NY; a foster daughter, Judee Kelly, Watertown, NY; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Peltzer, FL; two sisters, Muriel Nelson, DE and Dorothy Ericson, CA; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, her husband, a son, Kenneth Walts in 2007, a daughter, Doreen Martin in August 2016, a granddaughter, Jennifer Walts, and brother-in-law, Paul Ericson, all passed away previously.
There will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to the New York Heart Center, 22670 Summit Drive, Watertown, NY 13601.
