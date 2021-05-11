Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state could start vaccinating kids 12 and older starting Thursday.
All it needs is the stamp of approval from the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization, which will be meeting Wednesday.
With the pool of those eligible increasing once again, Jefferson County will continue its “pop-up” vaccination clinics at local schools.
Unlike other counties though, there won’t be an incentive to get the vaccine.
Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray says a fun-filled summer should be incentive enough.
“This is a good way to make sure that your kid is able to participate in those sports, or extra-curricular activities, from the start to the finish, without interruption of being quarantined,” he said.
The county’s next clinic will be held on Thursday at Thousand Islands Middle School.
Kids who are eligible and want to get vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.