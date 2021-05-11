Lawyer: John Anson ‘was defending himself’ during home invasion

TOWN OF DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - John Anson’s lawyer says it’s unusual to have a murder charge dropped so quickly, but it has happened for his client.
Anson had his murder charged dropped, along with the criminal possession of a weapon charge.
His father, Charles Anson, still faces a murder charge.
This is in connection with a fatal shooting investigation with the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Department from last week on County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb.
“The assault charge stands against John Anson, but he’s presumed innocent by law and I believe he was defending himself. This was a home invasion by Justin Massey and he was there to kill or seriously injure my client,” said Brian Barrett, John Anson’s lawyer.
Barrett says the bullet that killed 40 year old Justin Massey was from a .22 caliber gun.
