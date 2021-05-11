Lello A. “Budgo” Alteri, of Watertown

He married June M. Bush on August 24, 1957, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit C. Dostie officiating. Mr. Alteri worked at New York Air Brake for 25 years, retiring in 1993 as a methods engineer. His beloved wife was a secretary at NY Air Brake for 20 years, she passed away on August 11, 2004. Following his retirement he worked various part time jobs in the local area.