Lello A. “Budgo” Alteri, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lello A. “Budgo” Alteri, of 201 Creekwood Dr., Watertown, passed away May 10, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on January 17, 1931 in Watertown, son of Louis and Rose (Cresenzi) Alteri, he graduated from IHA. He entered the US Army on February 24, 1952 and served during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged January 23, 1954 as a PFC. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Army Occupation Medal.
He married June M. Bush on August 24, 1957, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit C. Dostie officiating. Mr. Alteri worked at New York Air Brake for 25 years, retiring in 1993 as a methods engineer. His beloved wife was a secretary at NY Air Brake for 20 years, she passed away on August 11, 2004. Following his retirement he worked various part time jobs in the local area.
He belonged to Watertown Elks Lodge #496, he played and coached football for the Red & Black which he became a member of the Hall of Fame, he was an avid bowler and member of the 700 Club and Hall of Fame, he loved golfing, hunting, fishing, and going to hunting camp.
Among his survivors are a daughter, Christine L. Wadsworth, Watertown, two sons and their wives, Steven L. (Karen) Alteri, Philadelphia and Louis A. (Jennifer) Alteri, Richmond, VA, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
