Marguerite M. Quinn, formerly of Louisville

WINFIELD, I.L. (WWNY) - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marguerite M. Quinn, our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, on Saturday May 1st, 2021. Marguerite was born to the late Thomas and Julia Carroll of Louisville, NY, on January 29th, 1925.
Predeceased by her devoted husband Martin Quinn, eldest son, Thomas Quinn, daughter, Deborah Bogart, granddaughter, Samantha Reyes, and brothers Thomas, Jack and Robert.
Marguerite is survived by her three children and son-in-law: John Quinn (Elodia), of Moneta, VA; Kathleen Reyes (Tony), of Winfield, IL; Elizabeth Quinn of Winfield, IL; and George Bogart, Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena on Friday, May 14th, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 10:00 AM at the St. Lawrence Church in Louisville, NY. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Online condolence, photos and stories of Marguerite may be shared by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
