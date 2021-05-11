Mostly sunny, windy & cool

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a breezy, chilly day for this time of year.
The day was off to a cold start. There’s a frost advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties that’s set to expire at 8 a.m.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs around 50.
Winds will pick up through the day. Gusts could reach 20 miles per hour.
We could see some rain showers heading into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30.
It starts to warm up day by day.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. There’s a very slight chance of rain.
It will be in the low 60s on Thursday and the mid-60s on Friday. We’ll have sunny skies both days.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s on Monday.
