40 new COVID infections reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Tuesday that they have had another 40 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported one new death 23 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,880 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 85.
Officials said 6,594 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 14 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,291 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There is 1 person hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 85 cases are active and 7,110 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 3 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,257.
The death toll remains at 30.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,152 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.