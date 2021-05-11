7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Amy Horton

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 10 candidates running for 3 seats on the Watertown City Council. Over the next 2 weeks, we’ll meet them on First @ 5.
For our interviews, we met with the candidates at Flower Memorial Library. The first one is with Amy Horton.
She told us she wants increased engagement with city residents and increased recreational opportunities for kids.
Horton is not sure yet how she feels about allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.
She does want to make sure that vital public safety information is relayed to the public sooner.
Watch her interview with anchor John Moore above.
