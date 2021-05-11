Ryan L. Wood, 42, of Edward

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ryan L. Wood, age 42, of Edwards, passed away in an automobile accident on May 9, 2021.
Calling hours will be held at the Edwards United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Gates Cemetery, Edwards. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Ryan was born on March 14, 1979 in Star Lake to Roland L. and Rita A. (McDermid) Wood. He graduated from Edwards-Knox Central School in 1997 and studied accounting and nursing at SUNY Canton. Ryan married Amanda Clark on September 24, 2016. A marriage to Erin Klock ended in divorce.
Ryan had been a Corrections Officer in Gouverneur since 2015. Previously he worked for NYSARC for 17 years, taking great pleasure in working at Dodge Pond. He enjoyed golfing, especially with his father-in-law, snowmobiling, playing softball, and had played the trumpet in high school. He was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Flyers and enjoyed watching horror flicks. Ryan had a good sense of humor and loved scaring his Dad and had a good time pretending to be a monster with his boys.
His survivors include his parents, Roland and Rita Wood, sons, Noah John Wood and Silas Henry Kevin Wood, sister, Gidget Wainwright, brother, Rustin Wood and his companion, Brandi Wisner, his dog, Hurley, cat, Rolly, and many nieces and nephews, Michalla, Levi, and Gabriel Wainwright, Kadden Wisner, and Adyn and Jace Wood, and his cousins, aunts and uncles.
Ryan is predeceased by his grandparents, John and Ethel Wood and Millan and Verlie McDermot.
