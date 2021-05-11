Ryan L. Wood, 42, of Edward

Ryan had been a Corrections Officer in Gouverneur since 2015. Previously he worked for NYSARC for 17 years, taking great pleasure in working at Dodge Pond. He enjoyed golfing, especially with his father-in-law, snowmobiling, playing softball, and had played the trumpet in high school. He was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Flyers and enjoyed watching horror flicks. Ryan had a good sense of humor and loved scaring his Dad and had a good time pretending to be a monster with his boys.