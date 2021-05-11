SU Drama Presents -- Working-- a Musical

Available May 13 - 16, 2021 Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working paints a vivid portrait of the people the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the food server, the millworker, the mason, and the stay-at-home parent, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, Working received a contemporary make-over in 2012 and features new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, and James Taylor. With most professions updated, the show’s power still resides in the core truths that transcend specific occupations; the key is how people’s relationships to their work ultimately reveal key aspects of their humanity, regardless of the trappings of the job itself.