Thomas W. Gooshaw, 73, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Thomas W. Gooshaw, age 73, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 10:00AM with Deacon William O’Brien at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in the Ogdensburgh Cemetery following the memorial service with military honors. Thomas passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home under the loving care of his wife, Mary and of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Per Tom’s request, there will be no funeral services of calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary Como of Ogdensburg, NY; his daughter, Shirley Stout and her husband, Steven, of Utica, NY; his grandson, Jacob Scaggs and his wife, Sam, of Potsdam, NY; two brothers, Allen Gooshaw of Heuvelton, NY and Timothy Gooshaw of Massena, NY; two sisters, Dianne Kodya of Pittsburgh, PA, and Maureen Sherman of Ogdensburg, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Timmielyn Scaggs in 2010 and his brothers, Donald Gooshaw in 2007 and Robert Gooshaw in 2008.
Thomas was born on July 30, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (LaVare) Gooshaw. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1966 and later from Canton ATC with a degree in Building Trades in 1973. Thomas enlisted in the Unites States Army in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1968 at the rank of Private. He continued to serve with the Army National Guard for many years. Thomas married Rachel St. John in 1969, the couple later divorced. Mr. Gooshaw later married his childhood sweetheart of 60 years, Mary Como, on July 11, 2020, at their home. Thomas was a fifteen-year member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department and held the positions of an IAFF and Fire Prevention Officer. He was also at one time staffed at “North of Upstate” Magazine and was an instructor aide and substitute at BOCES.
Thomas was an avid collector of mineral specimens and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved making jewelry, motorcycles, birds, collecting cars throughout his life and his dog, Buddy.
Thomas was a past member of the Ogdensburg Acacian Lodge 128 where he held the position of Master of the Ogdensburg Lodge (1964), Chaplain (1965) and a trustee (1985-1986) where he assumed the duties of Secretary, receiving “Mason of the Year” in 1988. He was also a past member of Royal Arch Masons (Ogdensburg Chapter), St. Lawrence Masonic Charities, DePeyster Lodge 573, Maple City Chapter 71 O.E.S., past patron O.E.S. and district grand lecturer of the First St. Lawrence District O.E.S., Lisbon American Legion Post 1342, St. Lawrence Rock and Mineral Club, National Rifle Association, S.E.A. Union, Ogdensburg Hunting and Fishing Association, NYS Association of Fire Safety Educators, Eastern Federation of Mineralogical Societies, NYS Public Educators, NYS Professional Firefighters, the International Association of Firefighters, A.F.O., C.I.O., and NYS Sportsman Educators. Thomas was also a past parishioner at Notre Dame Church.
Donations may be made in Thomas’s memory in the name of “Buddy” to St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A., PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.