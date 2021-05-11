Thomas W. Gooshaw, 73, of Ogdensburg

Thomas was born on July 30, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (LaVare) Gooshaw. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1966 and later from Canton ATC with a degree in Building Trades in 1973. Thomas enlisted in the Unites States Army in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1968 at the rank of Private. He continued to serve with the Army National Guard for many years. Thomas married Rachel St. John in 1969, the couple later divorced. Mr. Gooshaw later married his childhood sweetheart of 60 years, Mary Como, on July 11, 2020, at their home. Thomas was a fifteen-year member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department and held the positions of an IAFF and Fire Prevention Officer. He was also at one time staffed at “North of Upstate” Magazine and was an instructor aide and substitute at BOCES.