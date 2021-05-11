Water interruption Wednesday for Watertown’s South Hamilton Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Water will be shut off for part of South Hamilton Street in Watertown for the better part of the day Wednesday.
City water department crews will shut the water off in the 400 block – between Salina and Franklin streets – at 8:30 a.m.
They expect to turn it back on at 4 p.m.
If people in that area see rusty or discolored water after it’s turned back on, they should let it run until it’s clear. It might take about 15 minutes.
If you continue to have dirty water problems, call the department’s emergency number at 315-785-7845.
