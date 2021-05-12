Agency salutes law enforcement by handing out free lunches

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a tribute to north country law enforcement, the Victims Assistance Center in Watertown handed out free lunches to area police, drive-thru style on Wednesday.
It was to show appreciation during National Police Week.
VAC officials say, with support from law enforcement, they were able to respond to 1,600 calls in 2020.
“Our staff is dispatched with law enforcement to a call to provide services to the victim, and without the collaborative approach with law enforcement, we couldn’t do our job or serve the victims that are in need during a crisis and trauma,”
said Jill Parker, executive director, Victims Assistance Center
During Wednesday’s event, 200 lunches were given away to local police officers.
