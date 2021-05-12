Christine Lee Fuller, 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christine Lee Fuller, 58, of State street, Watertown went to join her mother in heaven Saturday morning, May 8th, 2021 after being a patient at Samaritan medical center for almost a month with cancer.
Christine was born on December 12th, 1962 at the house of good Samaritan in Watertown, NY. She was the daughter of the late Ella L Pullen Fuller and Augustus Fuller. She attended South Lewis Central School until the 9th grade before dropping out. She worked a few different jobs throughout her life. Most notable was her most recent employment at Colonial laundromat in Watertown. She worked there 14 years before going out of work on medical. She really loved her job there as she spoke of it often.
My mom cherished many things like her beloved dog Gracey whom she has spent the last 12 years loving and were always together besides when she was at work. Over the past 14 years as an attendant at colonial she met and made friends with many people from young to old. She was quite the talker to anyone and everyone that showed up to include her boss Tim. She loved her family and her dog dearly, but her 12 grand kids she loved most. Mom loved every moment she had with them.
Mom was predeceased by her mom and dad along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, her grandson Preston and many fur babies over the years.
Mom is survived by her 3 sons Corey Bowen and wife Krysten Watertown, Chad Bowen Watertown and Michael Bowen and Wife Cassondra Carthage, her sister Cynthia Nadeau Rome, NY and her brother Christopher fuller and his wife Arlene Port Leyden, NY also 11 grandkids and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per my mother’s wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be with her 3 sons and a urn buried next to her mother in Port Leyden. All preparations are being handled by Cleveland
Funeral Home 404 Sherman street Watertown with services and celebration of life at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.