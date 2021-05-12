Christine Lee Fuller, 58, of Watertown

My mom cherished many things like her beloved dog Gracey whom she has spent the last 12 years loving and were always together besides when she was at work. Over the past 14 years as an attendant at colonial she met and made friends with many people from young to old. She was quite the talker to anyone and everyone that showed up to include her boss Tim. She loved her family and her dog dearly, but her 12 grand kids she loved most. Mom loved every moment she had with them.