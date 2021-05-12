Confusion continues over state guidance for county fairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s still no clear guidance from the state when it comes to county fairs.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a briefing Wednesday that the guidance recently announced for the state fair is the general fair guidance.
However, he did not have an answer when asked why there is nothing out for county fairs.
Cuomo only said rules for county fairs are different than those for the state fair.
He did say the Erie County Fair, which held its own safety analysis, would have its guidelines within the next week.
Cuomo says he wants county fairs to open, but only if there’s an economic benefit for having them.
“If you can’t bring in enough people, then the vendors don’t want to show up and that is a problem. We could not say to the the vendors, ‘We can get you x percent capacity,’ and the vendors have said to us, ‘If we can’t get x percent, we’re not coming,” he said.
Jefferson County Fair President Bob Simpson says he still hasn’t heard anything from the state.
Doug Hanno, who heads the Lewis County Fair, says he’s hoping if guidelines are set with Erie County, it will set the stage for the rest of the state.
7 News was unable to reach officials with the Gouverneur-St. Lawrence County Fair for comment.
