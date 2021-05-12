Connie M. Pechey, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Connie M. Pechey, widow of Francis O. “Fran” Pechey, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, May 11th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 92 years old.
Born in Massena August 11, 1928, Connie was a daughter to Raoul and Irene (Ouellette) LaFrance. She was educated in the Massena School District and graduated from Massena High School.
She moved from Massena to Endicott where Fran worked for Colonial Airlines. In the early 1950′s the couple moved to Sackets Harbor where Fran was employed by the Watertown Airport for several years.
Connie waitressed at several area restaurants in the early 50′s & 60′s including the Wishing Well, Sackets Inn, and later Ann’s Stand. She also served as Village Clerk for the Village of Sackets Harbor.
Connie later worked as a bartender at the Sackets Harbor American Legion for many years, then as a bartender for the Watertown Eagle’s Club for 27 years, from where she retired.
Connie was a former member of the Sackets Harbor Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Sackets Harbor America Legion Auxiliary, and Watertown Fraternal Order of Eagles.
She is survived by two sons, Gary of Watertown, Danny of Dexter. She is also survived by a brother, Norman “Pete” LaFrance of Massena, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Besides her husband, Francis, Connie is predeceased by a daughter, Debra Ann, two sons, Robert and Dennis, and 3 brothers, Gaston, Maurice, and Ronnie.
The family would like to express their deepest heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the 7th floor nursing staff at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. You will always be remembered for your compassion, professionalism, and dedication.
Per her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A private family gathering will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to either the Watertown Eagles Club or the Jefferson County SPCA.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.co
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.