Food struggles still evident at Gouverneur giveaway

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - More than a year into the pandemic, many people are still struggling and food drives remain in high demand. Volunteers at Gouverneur Elementary are trying to take the challenge head on.
They came in droves. Cars lined up at Gouverneur Elementary School Tuesday night and left with trunks full of food.
“Prices are going up like crazy on the food market and I just learned about this,” Michael Boprey said. “I said I’ll come over and see what they’ve got, and they’ll help me out.”
The food boxes were donated by Food Bank of Central New York and its partnership with the American Dairy Association North East.
It’s all part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
As for the lingering demand for relief, one volunteer says not much has changed from last year.
“There’s still people who are struggling financially,” said Stephanie Lashomb, a pre-K teacher who’s volunteering.
The boxes included milk, apples, cheese, yogurt, hotdogs, and more.
Some picked up a box for themselves, others took multiple boxes to take to others.
“Many of our community members do not have transportation,” Lashomb said, “so you’ll see several boxes going into one vehicle.”
Volunteers included teachers, staff members, and students from Gouverneur high school.
And if you need evidence of the demand, the boxes went quickly. More than 700 boxes were all gone within 90 minutes.
