Gloria K. Compeau, 83, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gloria K. Compeau, 83, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home under the care of her family and hospice. Graveside services will be held Friday at 12 noon at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls. Gloria was born on January 17, 1938 in Massena, daughter of the late Munson and Katherine (Durant) Southworth. She married James Compeau on June 7, 1980. She retired from Saturn in Springhill, TN, where she worked on the dashboard assembly department. She loved making memories with her family and enjoyed reading. Her caring nature and gratitude were proven as she sent cards and packages to our soldiers overseas. Gloria is survived by her husband, Jim, her three children, Lori and Mark Soller of Brasher Falls, Andrew and Katherine Kocsis of North Carolina and Ronald and Lena Kocsis of Brasher Falls, a stepdaughter, Linda and Donald Premo of Brasher Falls, a brother, Gary and Theresa Southworth of W. Chazy, her in-law families, Nancy Southworth, Sue Southworth, Larry and Connie Compeau, Paul and Kate Compeau and Bob and Sharon Compeau, 22 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a stepson, James R. Compeau, brothers, Munson R. Southworth and Neil Southworth, in-laws, William Compeau, Lloyd Compeau, Mary Compeau, Kenneth and Liz Compeau. Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com