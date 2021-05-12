Henry Alonzo Wason, 84, of Winthrop

Hank was an avid hunter and fisherman but his heart was in the air. His passion in life was flying any of the numerous planes he owned throughout the years. He encouraged and shared this love affair with flying not only with his children, friends and family but also anyone who wanted to learn. He obtained his pilot’s license at the age of 16 and later joined the Air National Guard and served locally during the Korean conflict. He was very proud of his service to our country.