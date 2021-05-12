Henry Alonzo Wason, 84, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Devoted husband and father passed to our Lord on Monday, May 10th at his home in Winthrop. “Hank” was pre-deceased by the love of his life, his wife, Lena Wason on October 23rd, 2020.
Hank began his journey in this life on August 15th, 1936. He was born in Syracuse, New York to Henry A. Wason, Sr. and Ruth Humphrey Wason. He is pre-deceased by sisters Natalie Irwin and Lorraine Hodge. He is survived by one sister Geraldine and spouse Herb Straub of Manlius.
He leaves behind his children Henry A. Wason, III, Richard Wason and wife Maggie, Daniel Wason, Etta Tobin and Toni Senter. He has 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Hank was an avid hunter and fisherman but his heart was in the air. His passion in life was flying any of the numerous planes he owned throughout the years. He encouraged and shared this love affair with flying not only with his children, friends and family but also anyone who wanted to learn. He obtained his pilot’s license at the age of 16 and later joined the Air National Guard and served locally during the Korean conflict. He was very proud of his service to our country.
Hank graduated from Manlius Military Academy, went on to attend Lemoyne College first then Lycoming College for engineering. He then took over the family business, Henry A. Wason, Inc., doing village/city and educational water and sewer systems. He loved to tell stories about his “footprint” on many Northern New York towns and villages he worked in.
Our father made a positive impression with his loving humbleness and grace. He had a gentle spirit that was comforting and pure. He will be missed.
