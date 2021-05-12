Highlights & scores: dealing with weather, plus girls’ lacrosse

By Mel Busler | May 12, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 8:13 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Forget COVID protocol, the toughest task for area high school sports teams this spring has been battling the weather.

A case in point: golf.

Immaculate Heart was starting its practice Tuesday afternoon at Willowbrook Golf Club. The players were getting ready for a round of golf in windy and chilly conditions.

Immaculate Heart started playing golf again this season after a three-year hiatus from the sport.

First-year coach Sam Booth has had to do more than just work on his team’s game. Because of the weather, he’s been a busy man making sure matches are rescheduled and played.

“Well, I’ve enjoyed it,” he said, “running around like a chicken with his head cut off. The scheduling is a disaster with the weather and courses not being open, only a few. Thanks to Doug McDavitt here, he’s gone over the top to help not just IHC but a few other schools out, so we’re very appreciative of that,” Booth said.

“I tell ya, there’s been days when I said we don’t have to practice if you don’t want but they said ‘yes, let’s go, let’s do it,’ and a lot of them are beginners, so that’s encouraging that the youth want to play some golf.”

NAC girls’ lacrosse: Potsdam vs. Heuvelton

Potsdam hosted Heuvelton in Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse Tuesday.

Potsdam's Katie Cohen gets through Heuvelton defenders to score a goal in a Northern Athletic Conference girls' lacrosse matchup on Tuesday (Source: WWNY)

Katie Cohen splits the defense and gets the point-blank shot, making it 1-0 Potsdam.

Sophie Compeau weaves through the Bulldog defenders to up the lead to 2-0 Sandstoners.

Compeau attacks the net to complete her hat trick. It’s now 4-0 Potsdam.

Dakota Mouthorp from behind the net, goes over the goaltender. Heuvelton is on the board at 5-1.

Raya McGaw whips in the shot. It’s 5-2.

Mouthorp sweeps a low shot into the net. Now it’s 8-3 Potsdam.

Ava Reynolds gets dropped to the turf, but scores one of her three goals.

Potsdam rolls past Heuvelton 20-5.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 18, Watertown 2

Immaculate Heart 13, Carthage 2

General Brown 17, Indian River 7

Potsdam 20, Heuvelton 5

Massena 20, Plattsburgh 6

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Indian River 9, Watertown 8

General Brown 17, Carthage 7

High school golf

Gouverneur 244, Massena 257

Norwood-Norfolk 290, Tupper Lake 298

Boys’ track & field

Salmon River 62, Tupper Lake 19

Watertown 74, South Jefferson 63

Girls’ track & field

Tupper Lake 66, Salmon River 44

Boys’ high school tennis

Indian River 3, Lowville 2

High school softball

Carthage 23, Copenhagen 22

South Jefferson 10, Sandy Creek 9

