Highlights & scores: dealing with weather, plus girls’ lacrosse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Forget COVID protocol, the toughest task for area high school sports teams this spring has been battling the weather.
A case in point: golf.
Immaculate Heart was starting its practice Tuesday afternoon at Willowbrook Golf Club. The players were getting ready for a round of golf in windy and chilly conditions.
Immaculate Heart started playing golf again this season after a three-year hiatus from the sport.
First-year coach Sam Booth has had to do more than just work on his team’s game. Because of the weather, he’s been a busy man making sure matches are rescheduled and played.
“Well, I’ve enjoyed it,” he said, “running around like a chicken with his head cut off. The scheduling is a disaster with the weather and courses not being open, only a few. Thanks to Doug McDavitt here, he’s gone over the top to help not just IHC but a few other schools out, so we’re very appreciative of that,” Booth said.
“I tell ya, there’s been days when I said we don’t have to practice if you don’t want but they said ‘yes, let’s go, let’s do it,’ and a lot of them are beginners, so that’s encouraging that the youth want to play some golf.”
NAC girls’ lacrosse: Potsdam vs. Heuvelton
Potsdam hosted Heuvelton in Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse Tuesday.
Katie Cohen splits the defense and gets the point-blank shot, making it 1-0 Potsdam.
Sophie Compeau weaves through the Bulldog defenders to up the lead to 2-0 Sandstoners.
Compeau attacks the net to complete her hat trick. It’s now 4-0 Potsdam.
Dakota Mouthorp from behind the net, goes over the goaltender. Heuvelton is on the board at 5-1.
Raya McGaw whips in the shot. It’s 5-2.
Mouthorp sweeps a low shot into the net. Now it’s 8-3 Potsdam.
Ava Reynolds gets dropped to the turf, but scores one of her three goals.
Potsdam rolls past Heuvelton 20-5.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 18, Watertown 2
Immaculate Heart 13, Carthage 2
General Brown 17, Indian River 7
Potsdam 20, Heuvelton 5
Massena 20, Plattsburgh 6
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Indian River 9, Watertown 8
General Brown 17, Carthage 7
High school golf
Gouverneur 244, Massena 257
Norwood-Norfolk 290, Tupper Lake 298
Boys’ track & field
Salmon River 62, Tupper Lake 19
Watertown 74, South Jefferson 63
Girls’ track & field
Tupper Lake 66, Salmon River 44
Boys’ high school tennis
Indian River 3, Lowville 2
High school softball
Carthage 23, Copenhagen 22
South Jefferson 10, Sandy Creek 9
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.