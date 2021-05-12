Lorraine M. LaRose, 94, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Lorraine M. LaRose, age 94 of State Hwy 37 Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Calling hours will be held on Monday (May 17, 2021) from 4:00-7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. LaRose passed away at her home on Tuesday evening (May 11th) surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are her children Steven (Roxanne) Delarge of Clifton Park; Dawn (John) Hicks of Rochester, Martha (Rick) Anderson of Ogdensburg, Diane “Deedle” (Scott) Smith of Michigan along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was predeceased by both husbands John Delarge and Francis LaRose; a son David Delarge; a daughter Julie Delarge; two brothers Norman & Elmer Martel and two sisters Pearl LeBel and Ester Riley.
Lorraine was born on March 16, 1927 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Elzear & Lula (Charlebois) Martel. She graduated from the George Hall Trade School and continued her education at the Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her registered nursing degree. She later married John S. Delarge and he predeceased her at a young age. In 1985 she was married to Francis LaRose. He also predeceased her.
She was employed as an RN at Hepburn Hospital, United Helpers Nursing Home and the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. She retired from nursing in 1985, and became the owner and operator of the Edge of Town Restaurant and later the Lodge Restaurant.
Lorraine was a member of the Hepburn Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, local bridge club and the women’s golf league. She enjoyed playing cards, visiting with friends, golfing, shopping, going to auctions, bowling, eating out and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
