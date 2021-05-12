Lorraine M. LaRose, 94, of Ogdensburg

Lorraine was born on March 16, 1927 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Elzear & Lula (Charlebois) Martel. She graduated from the George Hall Trade School and continued her education at the Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her registered nursing degree. She later married John S. Delarge and he predeceased her at a young age. In 1985 she was married to Francis LaRose. He also predeceased her.