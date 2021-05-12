Maryalice (Loomis) Snyder, 84, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Maryalice (Loomis) Snyder, better known to most as “Grandma”, 84, sadly announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on May 9, 2021 at the Sarmatian Keep Home in Watertown, NY where she had been a resident for almost 3 years.
She was born on November 18, 1936 in Camden, NY to Fredrick and Charlotte Adelaid (Robinson) Loomis. Prior to residing in the Sarmatian Keep Home, Maryalice was a resident of Black River, NY.
She was a former bartender at Wilson’s Bar in Felts Mills and the caretaker and rock of her entire family – helping raise all of her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Maryalice could be found all day with a coffee cup in one hand and a cigarette in the other. She loved playing with her babies (grandkids), cooking, sewing, and listening to classic country music.
Those who knew Maryalice knew that her small size was incomparable with the big attitude and big heart she carried with her.
Maryalice will be missed by her family: Barbara, Eva, David, Helen, Crystal, Craig, Kenny, Travis, Kristie, Joel, Johnda, Jamie, Shannon, Corey, Mikey, Karla, Jordan, Alyssa, Conner, Kenny, Seronica, Jason, Nathan, Sierra, Aiden, Owen, Jaxon, Callie, Hunter, Riley, Parker, and Madilyn.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’sAssociation.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.