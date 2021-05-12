Morning Checkup: stroke recognition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s important to recognize the signs of a stroke.
Dr. Maja Gray is medical director of Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency department. She says it’s important to remember “BE FAST” if you think someone’s having a stroke. It stands for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, time.
She breaks down what it means in the video above. She was interviewed for Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/services/emergency-care and at stroke.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.