Morning Checkup: stroke recognition
By 7 News Staff | May 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 9:24 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s important to recognize the signs of a stroke.

Dr. Maja Gray is medical director of Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency department. She says it’s important to remember “BE FAST” if you think someone’s having a stroke. It stands for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, time.

She breaks down what it means in the video above. She was interviewed for Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/services/emergency-care and at stroke.org.

