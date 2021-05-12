7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Robert Schorr

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our interviews with the 10 candidates for Watertown City Council.
7 News anchor John Moore spoke with Robert Schorr, who says he wants to bring common sense and transparency back to local government.
On marijuana dispensaries in the city, he feels that should go to public referendum.
As for a strong mayor versus city manager form of government? He feels the city manager system works for Watertown.
We want to note that the interview was recorded before this past Monday’s council budget session, after which Mayor Jeff Smith said there will be no tax increase in the new budget.
You can watch Schorr’s interview above.
