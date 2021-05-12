Optimus Prime gives students message about bullying

TOWN OF EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a transforming day at Edwards-Knox schools. Optimus Prime zoomed in to start a conversation about bullying.
Optimus Prime of Transformer movie fame arrived Wednesday at Edwards-Knox schools with a simple message: “Please let this work.”
His driver had another one. “We don’t like bullies,” said Joe Fiduccia, Optimus Prime replica owner.
Students in all grades had the chance to get up close with the Transformer hero. He’s somebody most already know well.
“I love how Optimus Prime is always sticking up for each other,” said Blake Brunet, Edwards-Knox elementary student.
“He’s like a nice robot and he kind of like just does good things,” said Kaeden Luther, Edwards-Knox 5th grader.
That’s exactly the example Fiduccia wants Optimus Prime to set. First came frank talks about bullying and then a chance to get closer.
With two cases of teen suicide in the area recently due to cyberbullying, this couldn’t come at a better time. The lesson was to stand up to bullies – in different ways and different situations.
“You can tell your friends, teachers, anyone in the world,” said Madison House, Edwards-Knox 3rd grader.
“It was pretty cool because, I mean, people don’t really talk about cyberbullying that much. So I think it was new and cool in how he introduced it,” said Luther.
A big part of the day was to sign pledge cards to stand up to bullies. By day’s end, 172 were signed and more were expected.
