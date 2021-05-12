Patricia A. Strader, 82, formerly of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia A. Strader, 82, formerly of Mayfield Drive, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 at the home of her daughter on Judson Street Road with both of her daughters at her side.
Friends may call Saturday 11-1:00 PM and 3-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A celebration of her life and burial in Chapel Hill Cemetery will take place in June at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, United Helpers Maplewood Campus Activities Fund, or the Chapel Hill Cemetery Association.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and view her memorial video online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
