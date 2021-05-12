Plenty of sunshine ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to get warmer day by day and the weekend is looking super.
To start, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, so Thursday will be off to a chilly start. There’s a frost warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and northeastern St. Lawrence counties from 2 to 8 a.m.
The rest of Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-60s for both Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be partly sunny Monday with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
