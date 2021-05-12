Pools & beaches fully open by July 4? Cuomo hopes so

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Como hopes to have the state’s beaches and pools open at full capacity by Independence Day.
“If the numbers keep going the way they’re going, we’ll be able to do that,” he said, “so we would be able to have a normal summer, finally.”
In the meantime, beaches and pools can open for Memorial Day, but people will have to maintain the usual six-foot distancing.
The numbers the governor was talking about include a statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 1.1 percent, the lowest it’s been since October 17. The rate for the north country is about 2 percent.
Hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since mid-November, which was before the holiday spike.
While the rate of people getting vaccinated has fallen by 34 percent since about a month ago, the governor said about half of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated and 61 percent have had at least one dose.
A little over 17 million doses have been administered statewide.
