Save A Life Tour teaches students about impaired & distracted driving

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a real-life simulation that’s teaching kids to be responsible behind the wheel.
The International Save A Life Tour made a pit-stop at Thousand Islands Central School to let students feel just how altered your vision and reaction time is while under the influence.
The tour included two simulations: one for impaired driving, where students wore virtual reality goggles, and another for texting and driving.
Principal Andrea Lomber says as graduation parties and summer festivities begin, it’s important to make this lesson clear.
“We have been pretty restricted this year, but our students outside of school function pretty normally. So, this is a great opportunity to educate them as we go into the celebration season,” she said.
The visit was sponsored by River Hospital and the Safe Driving Choices Foundation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.