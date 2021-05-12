State gives update on getting broadband access to every NY household

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rural broadband has been an issue for years and now we have an update on the progress the state has been making.
The Tug Hill Commission held the first of three broadband workshops Wednesday afternoon, working to help identify solutions to improving broadband throughout the region.
Wednesday’s speaker talked about the progress the state has made to try to reach every household since Governor Cuomo launched the broadband program in 2015.
Some of what has been done includes mapping of the areas that don’t have access, a discount program to help people afford broadband, and boosting speed for millions of customers
“We expect after full implementation, about 99 percent of New Yorkers having access to wired broadband at speeds of 100 megabits per second or greater,” said Scott Rasmussen, assistant vice president of innovation & broadband, Empire
State Development.
Rasmussen says New York’s effort to provide affordable broadband will help get to that number. He says by September they hope to expand service to almost 150,000 more unserved locations.
