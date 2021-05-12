Stefanik makes formal bid to replace Cheney as House GOP #3

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - On the heels of House Republicans’ ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from her role as their number-three leader, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has officially announced her bid for the job.
Neither move is unexpected as the tide has turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump and turned toward Stefanik for her full-throated support of him.
In a letter to the members of the House Republican Conference, Stefanik asked for her colleagues’ votes for House Republican Conference Chair, the position Cheney was removed from. Stefanik posted the letter on Twitter.
“Today I humbly ask to earn your vote for House Republican Conference Chair to unify our message as a team and win the Majority in 2022,” she wrote.
Stefanik promised to focus mainly on countering what she called on “the radical Socialist Democrat agenda” and taking back the House majority in 2022.
