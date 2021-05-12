Tim Allen, 66, of Canton

Calling hours for Tim will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Tim’s funeral service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visiting hours. There will be a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00 pm at Char’s in Morley. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Tim Allen are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.