CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tim Allen, 66, of Canton, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home, where he was surrounded by his family and under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.
Tim was born May 10, 1954 in Potsdam, the son of the late Keith and Margaret (Goodcourage) Allen. He graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School. In April 1979, Tim was married to Carol Corbine. For several years, he drove truck for various companies in the North Country before being employed by NYSARC, from which he retired due to his health.
Tim enjoyed guns and gun shows, flea markets, coins, collecting and hunting.
Tim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Allen; four children, Timothy (Julie) Allen; Joseph (Carmen) Allen; Christopher (Sarah) Allen and Mark (Lyndsay) Allen; 11 grandchildren; four siblings, Betty (Red) O’Neil; Keith “Wm” (Barbara) Allen; Karmen (Norman) Gurney and Terry (Melissa) Allen; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676 or online at hospiceslv.org.
Calling hours for Tim will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Tim’s funeral service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visiting hours. There will be a Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00 pm at Char’s in Morley. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Tim Allen are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
